We have officially reached one of the coldest months in New York state. As some residents enjoy outdoor activities such as skiing, snowboarding and more, others choose to stay inside.

I always joke around that I hibernate in the winter and come alive again in the Spring. Winter is the time of year to rest, embrace stillness and comfort and enjoy warm foods.

We experienced Daylight Saving Time a few months back which means that soon enough, we will have brighter days. The Hudson Valley will experience more daylight starting this month.

For those who are anticipating spring as I am, you're not alone. The cold winter months can be challenging but thankfully they are just temporary and there are ways to feel better.

If you feel as if the winter blues are kicking in, I'm here to assist in what we can do together to truly enjoy winter in the Hudson Valley and showcase what makes us happy.

We must remember that there is always light in the darker months and something to look forward to. Here in the Hudson Valley, we thankfully have activities to take part in during each season.

Here Are 5 Ways To Ward Off Seasonal Depression In The Hudson Valley

Oxygen Bar/ H20 Bar

Personally, I have tried an oxygen bar before. I really enjoyed receiving fresh oxygen especially when it's cold outside and we aren't out there as much as we are during the warmer months. After trying an oxygen bar also referred to as H20 bar, I felt more energized and awake. This was done with 90% oxygen and aromatherapy.

Those who have not had an experience at an oxygen bar may be unsure of what to expect.

According to Hudson Valley Healing Center,

The benefits consist of,

"Provides energy, calms the mind and stabilizes the nervous system. It can also sharpen concentration, alertness, and memory. It may detoxify the blood and improve the immune system. It can promote healing and counter aging along with strengthening the heart, which reduces the risk of heart attacks."

Oxygen bars in the Hudson Valley are available.

Hudson Valley Healing Center

51 Springside Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

At The Hudson Valley Healing Center, guests are able to enjoy numerous services. The O2 Aroma Bar is available with the option of adding on aromatherapy. While breathing in fresh oxygen, guests can choose from different scents such as lemongrass, orange, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus. For 10 minutes, it's $10 and for 20 minutes, it's $20.

RC NP Natural Health Services

239 Lakeside Rd Ste 2 Newburgh, NY 12550

RC NP Natural Health services offer a wide variety of services to enjoy. They offer Oxygen Therapy which can be enjoyed even while you drip. This means you can experience 02 Therapy while receiving an IV infusion.

Red Light Therapy

I'm a huge fan of doing red light therapy. Personally, I have felt better in so many ways such as physically, mentally and emotionally. After experiencing red light therapy, I had an increased mood, clearer skin, more energy, etc. According to WEB MD,

"Red light therapy (RLT) is a treatment that may help skin, muscle tissue, and other parts of your body heal. It exposes you to low levels of red or near-infrared light. Infrared light is a type of energy your eyes can’t see, but your body can feel as heat. Red light is similar to infrared, but you can see it."

Red light therapy is available in the Hudson Valley.

Sunset Bay Tanning

39 High Street, Goshen NY 10924

Located in the heart of historic Goshen, Sunset Bay Tanning has more than just tanning beds. There are spray tanning options and healing, red light therapy sessions as well, Be sure to follow their social media for upcoming special pricing and promotions.

My Zen Den

1 East Main Street, Beacon NY 12508

Located in one of the most charming spots, Beacon, this wellness center also offers infrared sauna along with red light therapy sessions. The name truly fits the setting as the owner has been referring to this space as her own zen den for years. They also offer energy work, somatic healing and more.

Saunas and Infrared Saunas

Next time that you're in a sauna, pretend that you're actually in a tropical rainforest, it's fun to imagine because I assume that's what it feels like. Saunas can be relaxing and healing to those who enjoy it.

It can improve blood circulation and promote relaxation throughout the body. Those who are sauna fans claim that it does boost their mood and endorphins while promoting peace in their lives. Infrared saunas have also become popular as well.

These types of saunas are also relaxing in that they produce light in order to make heat. This can directly warm your body. This can be considered one of the healthiest saunas for your body. Saunas are available in the Hudson Valley.

BODHI Spa

543 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

This holistic spa has a lot to offer to the community. Bodhi Holistic Spa is known for its spa experience, yoga options, and local shop. From massages to acupuncture, energy work, wellness coaching, and more. Yoga opportunities at Bodhi Holistic Spa can be reviewed by their schedule, enjoyed in a workshop, or privately.

Their infrared sauna can be added as a drop-in, add-on or part of a sauna package. Their holistic shop has goodies for everyone including incense, sage, jewelry, tinctures and more.

The Abbey Inn & Spa

900 Fort Hill Rd, Peekskill, NY 10566

From US Today, "The Abbey Inn & Spa was "Named #3 On The 10 Best New Hotels List In The US". It was formerly known as a convent of the Episcopal Sisters of Saint Mary's and is now a modern-day retreat for visitors.

Their spa consists of a whirlpool, fitness center, and sauna. Massages and facials are also available to experience at The Abbey Inn & Spa. They take pride in being a peaceful sanctuary and hope to bring positive change into the minds and bodies of those who visit The Abbey Inn & Spa is known as a "sacred space" which allows the healing properties of nature to be combined with treatments that leave guests feeling energized, balanced and most importantly, radiant.

Attend A Class, Try Something New

This can be the best time of year to try something new. While we often look for activities to do indoors, why not try something new? Here are fun classes to try that you may never have heard of before.

Qigong Classes

Known as a mind, body, and spirit practice or exercise, qigong is a few things all in one. It's a balance between movement, breathing, and meditation. This ancient Chinese system of exercise is meant to improve your well-being by using what you already have inside you. This is done in a gentle and controlled form. Qi is known as being, life force while gong is referred to as work.

Outer Limits Qigong

New York, New Jersey

Qigong is something for everyone, of all ages.

During a class, we came together to experience how powerful we truly are by using different energy tools to move energy around in our bodies. We also did group exercises where we could use our own energy to help someone feel better. This goes without saying, humans can be really powerful.

After my first class, I was hooked. From there on out, I kept up on the practice and now use it on a day-to-day basis. At times, I find myself practicing it organically.

Hudson Valley Mindful Tai Chi and Qigong

18 Holland Lane, New Paltz, NY12561

Instructor David has had a passion for bringing Qigong into the lives of others for over 30 years. He completed his Integral Institute of Qigong and Tai Chi 200 hour teacher program. David enjoys sharing his love for health with others and helping those in need of his efforts

Take a look at the class schedule and learn about David here.

Add Green Plants To Your Space, Office and Home

Do you ever realize how relaxing it can be to look at greenery? One of my favorite scenes are spring and summer months in New York. The green rolling hills with the blue skies and sunshine are like something out of a movie.

There are plenty of benefits of having indoor plants.

Some say that it can not only enhance your décor but make the area seem more cheerful. Indoor plants can serve as a pop in any room.

From personal experience, I know that having green plants within my space helps improve my mood, mental health, and gives me a sense of a cleaner, more purified room.

Devitt's Nursery & Supply

56 Devitt Cir, New Windsor, NY 12553

Victoria Gardens

1 Cottekill Rd, Rosendale, NY 12472

How are some ways that you ward off seasonal depression? Did this help you? Share with us below.

