Drive Thru Bingo Returns to Hudson Valley, Let’s Go!

Ok. You are about to realize that I might be the oldest person in the room. Not chronologically, but because of what I think is "fun." Come 'on, when was the last time you played a highly competitive game of Bingo? 5th grade?

I stumbled upon Bingo one day while at a casino on one of those bus trips (again, I am usually the youngest person on the bus, but I don't care. For a few $ you get a ride to and from the casino and usually some free play money and a free buffet, so don't judge. It is a good day.

So, I was pacing myself and my money that day, so I said what the heck, let's give it a go, see what it is all about. This was "Next Level Bingo." In casino Bingo, you pay for your card and then they call out how that round will be considered a winner. If you want to play that round, you need to have a game board for it. Then, there is absolute silence, while the numbers are called. No chit chat, no getting up, quite.

So when I saw that the Dutchess County Office for the Aging was bringing back their Drive-In Bingo for May. I got excited. Granted there would not be the money wagering, that there is at a casino, but there is lots of excitement and potentially prizes for the contestants. Sadly, for me, you must be at least 60 years of age or older to play this Bingo.

Here is when the heated (okay, probably way more friendly than that) will take place, for all of the locations listed below, Bingo will start at 1 PM:

Friday, May 7 – Bowdoin Park, 85 Sheafe Road, Poughkeepsie;

Tuesday, May 11 – Freedom Park, 212 Skidmore Road, LaGrange;

Tuesday, May 18 – Stanford Recreation Park, 44 Noller Way, Stanfordville (just off Route 82, behind the new library).

Best of luck! And don't let things get too heated, go out and have a great time. For more info on all of the programs that the Dutchess County Office of the Aging offers, click here.

