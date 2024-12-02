Drive-By-Shooting: Hudson Valley Teen, New York Man Arrested
Police need help after a car was lit up with nine bullets while driving in the Hudson Valley.
On Black Friday, the Ramapo Police Department asked for help following shots fired.
Shots Fired At Car Driving In Rockland County, New York
On Monday, Nov. 25 around 12:20 a.m., police responded to East Eckerson Road in the Town of Ramapo for the report of gunshots fired.
Police believe at least 9 shots were fired at a passing vehicle.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
No injuries were reported.
Newburgh Teen, Yonkers Man Arrested
Following an investigation, a 22-year-old man from Yonkers and a 19-year-old from Newburgh were arrested.
Both were charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and conspiracy.
" The investigation is still ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time," the Ramapo Police Department stated.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Police didn't say how their investigation led to the charges but are encouraging witnesses to come forward.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
"Any persons with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400. All information will be kept confidential and can be made anonymously," police added.
Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers
Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
Keep Reading:
Massive Thanksgiving Snow Storm Buries Parts of New York
Massive Thanksgiving Snow Storm Buries Parts of New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Keep Reading:
The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York
The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York
Gallery Credit: Megan