Drive-By-Shooting: Hudson Valley Teen, New York Man Arrested

Police need help after a car was lit up with nine bullets while driving in the Hudson Valley.

On Black Friday, the Ramapo Police Department asked for help following shots fired.

Shots Fired At Car Driving In Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Monday, Nov. 25 around 12:20 a.m., police responded to East Eckerson Road in the Town of Ramapo for the report of gunshots fired.

Police believe at least 9 shots were fired at a passing vehicle.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

No injuries were reported.

Newburgh Teen, Yonkers Man Arrested

Google Google loading...

Following an investigation, a 22-year-old man from Yonkers and a 19-year-old from Newburgh were arrested.

Both were charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and conspiracy.

" The investigation is still ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time," the Ramapo Police Department stated.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Police didn't say how their investigation led to the charges but are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"Any persons with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400. All information will be kept confidential and can be made anonymously," police added.

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Keep Reading:

Massive Thanksgiving Snow Storm Buries Parts of New York

Massive Thanksgiving Snow Storm Buries Parts of New York Western and Upstate New York were buried in a massive Thanksgiving storm. Roads were closed and cars were stranded. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Keep Reading:

The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York