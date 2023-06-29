Drama Over Ron DeSantis’ Planned Trip To Hudson Valley, New York

There's a lot of uncertainty and drama over the Florida Governor's planned trip to the Hudson Valley.

Is Ron DeSantis heading to the Hudson Valley?

DeSantis Plans Fundraiser In Rockland County, New York

The Presidential hopeful scheduled a fundraiser in Rockland County for Thursday evening. The invite-only dinner was expected to take place at the Crowne Plaza in Suffern.

Many spent $6,600 per person to join DeSantis in Rockland County for a fundraiser supporting his presidential run.

Planned Protest In Suffern, New York

The Rockland County Democratic Committee announced plans to protest the event. Protestors planned to arrive outside the hotel at 4:30 p.m. for a peaceful protest.

Below is what the Rockland County Democratic Committee had to say about the protest:

Hate Has No Home in Rockland. We are taking action and organizing a powerful, peaceful protest to let Governor DeSantis know the book banning, ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ and hate have no home in Rockland. We ask you to join us June 29th at 4:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Suffern, NY.

Your voice matters, and your presence at this protest will make a tremendous impact. Together, we can send a resounding message that Rockland County stands against hate, discrimination, and policies that undermine our democracy and harm our communities.

Fighting back against radical Republicans takes time and money, so as we organize this protest, I’d ask you to consider making a donation to support these efforts and help us support local Democrats running for office this year.

DeSantis Fundraiser In Suffern, New York In Limbo

As of Thursday morning, it's unclear if the fundraiser will take place. That's because the protest organizers were told by authorities that the police security detail for the event had been withdrawn.

That made many wonder if the private fundraiser will still be held at the event. After learning the security detail was canceled the protest was also canceled, CBS 880 News reported Thursday morning.

As of this writing, it's unclear if the Florida Governor will be in Rockland tonight, or at a different location.

