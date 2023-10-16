Do Not Eat: Candy Sold In New York State May Cause ‘Life-Threatening Reaction’

Empire State residents are told to avoid eating a popular candy.

The FDA confirmed a recall of chocolate peanut butter bars that are sold in New York and many other states.

Betty Lou’s Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Bars Sold In New York State Recalled

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered through an internal Betty Lou’s Inc labeling review and found that a natural peanut flavoring containing sesame oil, but sesame is not declared on (the) label. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," the FDA states.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat this product, according to the FDA.

"Customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product, are urged not to consume the product, and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Betty Lou’s Inc. at 503-434-5205 from 8:00 am-5:00 pm PST, Monday-Friday, the FDA adds in its recall notice.

Recalled Product Sold At Many New York State Stores

The recalled product was shipped to retail stores, distribution companies, or directly to consumers through Betty Lou’s website in New York as well as the following states, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KY, MA, MI, MT, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, WA, WI, and WY.

No other products or lots are affected by this recall. No reports of illnesses or injuries have been reported, as of this writing.

