Drivers In New York Warned: “Do Not Drive” These Vehicles

Top officials say New Yorkers shouldn't drive these vehicles. Here’s what every New Yorker needs to know before hitting the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford Motor Company issued a serious "Do Not Drive Warning" for over 2,300 vehicles.

Ford Issues Do Not Drive Warning In New York

Ford has recalled certain 2025 F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, and F-250 SD vehicles.

The recall involves 2,345 heavy-duty pickups due to an issue with the hydraulic brake system that can lead to brake failure.

"The brake booster pushrod retaining spring may not have been installed, which can allow the pushrod to disconnect from the brake pedal and cause a sudden loss of brake function," the NHTSA states.

All vehicles involved in this recall were made in 2025. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a spring in the braking system might not have been installed.

"Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until they have been repaired," the NHTSA adds.

Ford Recalls About 1.1 Million Vehicles

Ford recently recalled about 1.1 million vehicles because of a rearview camera software issued that can cause images to freeze or fail to appear.

The recall involves 2021–2024 Broncos, F-150s, Edges, and Mach-Es, as well as 2022–2025 Transits and 2024 Mustangs.

These Cars In New York Might Not Brake—Or Let You Out

Honda and Acura recently recalled around 260,000 vehicles over braking issues. CLICK HERE to find out more.

