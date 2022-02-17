Discount Supermarket To Open First Hudson Valley, New York Store

A discount grocer is spent $4.5 million to build a 25,000 square-foot supermarket.

Hudson Valley residents are pretty excited they may soon be able to feast on Chick-fil-A. That's because the company is trying to open up its first real Hudson Valley restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is working with officials in the Hudson Valley to open up its first location in the Hudson Valley.

As of now, Hudson Valley residents have to leave New York State to feast on some Chick-fil-A.

According to Chick-fil-A's website, the closest stores to the Hudson Valley are located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramaus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ.

Chick-fil-A wants to open up a store on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

Before the company can start building they must get approval. Officials from Yonkers are currently reviewing Chick-fil-A's application.

It appears the Hudson Valley is set for another first. Discount supermarket chain Lidl is going to open up its first Hudson Valley location.

The closed location to the Mid-Hudson Valley is currently in New Jersey, according to Google. The German-based discount grocer also has a location in Lake Grove, New York.

Lidl plans to build a 25,000 square-foot store at the Tappan Plaza strip mall on Route 303 in the Town of Orangetown, RCBJ reports.

Lidl reportedly paid $4.5 million to acquire the land to build its first Hudson Valley store.

