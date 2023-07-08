Did You Know The Worlds Longest Haunted Attraction is located in Monroe, NY?

Did you know that the worlds longest haunted attraction is located right here in the Hudson Valley.

According to Pure Terror Scream Parks website, they have held the Guinness World Record since 2015. More specifically Pure Terror is the "worlds longest overall walk-through haunted attraction."

Can You Brave the Longest Haunted Attraction in the World?

Pure Terror Scream Park offers 10 different haunted attractions at their Monroe, NY location. The Pure Terror team provides "Hollywood-style props, set designs, and special effects to bring the scariest experience to visitors from all over.

Each year they redesign the park to bring new experiences to those looking for a scare. They have yet to share any new redesigns for 2023, however, they have been working on something behind the scenes.

The Screams are Getting Longer in 2023

It looks like the haunted attraction is getting longer this year. Pure Terror shared that they're adding more length to its already record-breaking trail. In early July, 2023, Pure Terror wrote on social media:

"The world’s longest haunted attraction keeps getting longer! Our team has been working around the clock, since November, to bring our customers a terrifying and immersive experience you can’t find anywhere else."

Pure Terror Scream Parks 2023 season will get underway on Saturday, September 23rd, and will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 29th. Tickets are on sale now. General Admission tickets will start at $59.99 and VIP tickets that include VIP Specialty Entrance, Front-of-the-line Access and a VIP Souvenir Laminate start at $89.99.

Learn more at PureTerror.com and for more updates check them out on Instagram.

Wappingers SFX Makeup Artist Goes All Out For 31 Days of Halloween Jamielyn Boldrin, an SFX Makeup Artist from Wappingers Falls, takes Halloween to a whole new level with her 31 Days of Halloween Makeup Challenge. Do you recognize any of the movies or TV shows these looks are from?

Poughkeepsie, NY Family Turns Front Yard into 'Haunted Graveyard' For Halloween 2022 This Poughkeepsie, NY culdesac has taken a hauntingly fun turn. Where is your favorite Halloween decoration display?