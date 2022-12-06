Have You Seen Missing Woman From Monroe, New York?

Family and friends are hoping that someone might have information on her whereabouts.

The last time anyone heard anything from Nicole Brown was back on Wednesday, November 30th, and friends on social media are hoping that someone might have valuable information on where she could be.

Phil Devlin/Facebook Phil Devlin/Facebook loading...

Missing: Nicole Brown

According to numerous posts on social media, Nicole Brown was last heard from around 6:30 in the evening on November 30th. One post stated that Brown is approximately 45 years of age standing 5 feet 1 inch tall. She's approximately 165 pounds with brown eyes and reddish-colored hair. Friends said that Brown has tattoos on her left and right wrists and full wings on her back.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, friends are asking that you call 845-866-0442. If you aren't comfortable calling that phone number we encourage any with information to call their local police department to report.

Nicole Brown loading...

Any time a person goes missing in the Hudson Valley, we try to do everything we can to help in finding them, so PLEASE take a good look at the picture above and if you have any information on Nicole Brown's whereabouts please contact your local authorities.

SEE ALSO: Do You Recognize This Woman? She's Wanted by Walden Police

Missing in New York

Unfortunately hundreds possibly thousands of people go missing every year in New York alone. With that in mind, New York state has created a website that shows every person that's been reported missing over the years. They have conveniently broken down each category alphabetically including, the Missing Vulnerable Adult List, Missing Children List, and Missing College Student List. Take a look and with all of our help, let's hope that everyone on these lists will be found!

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State