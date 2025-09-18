Hard To Kill ‘Destructive’ Asian Pest Now Invading New York Homes

A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia is now invading homes in New York State.

Reports of the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive planthopper from Asia, are increasing across the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over Hudson Valley, New York State

Asian Destructive Invasive Pest Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Spotted Lanternfly Is Invading New York

DEC DEC loading...

I've been reporting on the Spotted Lanternfly for years, as far back as 2018. But it wasn't until this summer when I finally found one.

Now, on a daily basis I see one in near my home in Orange County. I often found many dead in my pool. But this morning, I was shocked where I saw one.

Spotted Lanternfly Creeps Into Hudson Valley Home

City Of Long Beach, New York City Of Long Beach, New York loading...

I have no idea how it entered my home, but I found one in my bathroom. I work on the WPDH morning show, so I'm up around 4 A.M., often groggery.

While brushing my teeth, I quickly woke up. A Spotted Lanternfly was staring back at me from a wall in my bathroom.

New York State Residents Told To Kill

Anthony Verano Anthony Verano loading...

Because I've reported on these critters for years, I know the DEC wants New Yorkers to kill them "by stepping on it or crushing it."

Officials from the lower Hudson Valley say these pests are hard to kill and stomping doesn't always work because they are quick.

I calmly (I hope) finished brushing my teeth, grabbed some toilet paper and crushed the bug. It jumped at first, but I was successful (thankfully).

"The Spotted Lanternfly is a sap-sucking, threatening invasive species that can cause significant damage to parks and wooded areas as feeding stresses plants, making them vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects. They are identified by their black or red-spotted nymphs as juveniles and look more moth-like with white wings as adults. If found, it is best to kill them," Westchester County Parks states.

USDA Releases Five-Year Strategy to Combat Spotted Lanternfly

Keep Reading:

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.