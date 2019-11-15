A local woman admitted she sold drugs that led to the death of an Orange County woman.

On Thursday, in Orange County Court, 27-year-old Ashley Parker of Deerpark pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance, in connection with selling heroin and fentanyl to a Port Jervis woman who subsequently died of an overdose from ingesting those narcotics in late May.

On May 31, the City of Port Jervis Police Department responded to a home on West Main Street in Port Jervis where they found the deceased woman, as well as glassine envelopes that contained heroin and fentanyl which were stamped “Untouchable."

An autopsy revealed the woman died as a result of having ingested the narcotics, police say.

At the time that she pleaded guilty, Parker admitted selling the drugs to the deceased woman at Parker’s Town of Deerpark home and admitted that those narcotics caused the death of the woman who bought the drugs.