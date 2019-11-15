Deerpark Woman Admits to Selling Drugs That Led to Woman’s Death
A local woman admitted she sold drugs that led to the death of an Orange County woman.
On Thursday, in Orange County Court, 27-year-old Ashley Parker of Deerpark pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance, in connection with selling heroin and fentanyl to a Port Jervis woman who subsequently died of an overdose from ingesting those narcotics in late May.
On May 31, the City of Port Jervis Police Department responded to a home on West Main Street in Port Jervis where they found the deceased woman, as well as glassine envelopes that contained heroin and fentanyl which were stamped “Untouchable."
An autopsy revealed the woman died as a result of having ingested the narcotics, police say.
At the time that she pleaded guilty, Parker admitted selling the drugs to the deceased woman at Parker’s Town of Deerpark home and admitted that those narcotics caused the death of the woman who bought the drugs.
“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is committed to holding those who sell drugs that kill accountable for their actions,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said. “The lethal nature of heroin, and the fentanyl that is frequently sold with it, has been well documented and well publicized. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased in this case. I urge all who suffer from substance abuse disorders to seek help before there are additional tragic consequences."
