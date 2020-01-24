Hudson Valley Woman Jailed For Selling Drugs That Lead to Death
A local woman was sentenced after she admitted she sold drugs that led to the death of an Orange County woman.
On Wednesday in Orange County Court, 27-year-old Ashley Parker of Deerpark was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with selling heroin and fentanyl to a Port Jervis woman who died of an overdose after ingesting those narcotics in late May 2019.
In November, Parker pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance
On May 31, the City of Port Jervis Police Department responded to a home on West Main Street in Port Jervis where they found the deceased woman, as well as glassine envelopes that contained heroin and fentanyl which were stamped “Untouchable."
An autopsy revealed the woman died as a result of ingesting the narcotics, police say.
At the time that she pleaded guilty, Parker admitted to selling the drugs to the deceased woman at Parker’s Town of Deerpark home and admitted the drugs caused the death of the woman who bought the drugs.
