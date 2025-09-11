First Ever Case Of Deadly Plant Disease From Asia Detected In New York

New York State has its first-ever case of a deadly invasive plant disease from Asia.

Top New York officials recently confirmed the presence of an invasive plant disease for the first time ever in the State

Officials say the invasive plant disease laurel wilt was just found on Long Island, marking the first discovery of the plant disease in New York State.

“The detection of laurel wilt (in New York) marks a troubling new chapter in the spread of this invasive plant disease,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.

The disease is deadly to plants, officials say.

Plant Disease From Asia Now in New York

Laurel wilt originated in Asia. It was found in the United States, in Georgia, in 2002. Before the discovery in New York, the northernmost cases were in Kentucky and Virginia.

“We’re collaborating closely with our partners to respond to this detection of laurel wilt," State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. "As we continue to learn more about the spread of this harmful plant disease and how to control it, we’re also working to increase awareness of this find and encouraging the public to report any sightings.”

What Is Laurel Wilt

According to the DEC, Laurel wilt is a fungal pathogen that kills trees and shrubs in the laurel family. It's spread by the invasive redbay ambrosia beetle, which introduces the fungus when it tunnels into the stems and branches of host plants, leaving behind the fungal spores.

In New York, native species at risk are sassafras and spicebush. Laurel wilt causes a rapid decline in sassafras and spicebush. The disease was detected in Suffolk County after a homeowner noticed dying sassafras on their property.

Signs And Symptoms

Signs and symptoms to look for include:

Sudden wilting of leaves

Dark streaking of sapwood beneath the bark

Small entry holes on the branches, trunk, or roots

Why This Is Bad News For New York

The potential loss of sassafras and spicebush could have devastating impacts on forests and wildlife in New York, officials warn.

"Both species provide food and shelter for birds, pollinators, and mammals. Spicebush berries are a critical fall food source for migratory birds, while the leaves of both spicebush and sassafras support the larvae of native butterflies such as the spicebush swallowtail. Their decline would reduce forest diversity, weaken natural food webs, and increase native forest susceptibility to invasive plants," the DEC states.

