Deadly Botulism Risk: Soup Recalled in New York State
Soup that many New Yorkers may have in their homes can lead to a "fatal form of food poisoning."
The FDA confirmed soup shipped in New York State has been recalled.
Soup Recalled In New York State Due To Life-Threatening Illness
According to the FDA, anyone who consumes the recalled products may end up with a "life-threatening illness or death." Below are photos of the impacted products and more information.
Recalled Soup Shipped Nationwide
The recalled food was shipped nationwide between 10/1/2024 and 03/14/2025.
"Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the FDA states. "People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention."
FDA Warns Do Not Eat
The recalled SeaBear Smokehouse chowder products are shelf-stable and packaged in a 12oz dark blue pouch. The impacted lot codes are found on back of the pouch.
Below is more key information
SeaBear Salmon Chowder
- Net wt.12oz.
- UPC: 0 34507 07001 3
Impacted Lot Codes
- 64242902 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028
- 64242912 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028
- 64242972 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028
- 64242982 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028
- 64243042 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028
- 64243052 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028
- 64243121 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028
- 64243131 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028
- 64243191 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028
- 64243201 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028
- 64243651 SALCH – Enjoy by: 12/2028
- 64250031 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029
- 64250291 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029
- 64250301 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029
Alehouse Clam Chowder
- Net wt 12oz
- UPC: 0 34507 07021 1
Impacted Lot Codes
- 64241641 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028
- 64241643 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028
- 64241661 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028
- 64243251 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028
- 64243261 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028
- 64250222 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029
- 64250241 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029
