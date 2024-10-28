Deadliest Day For Kids Nears: New York Trying To Save Lives

Halloween is just a few days away, and police all over New York State are keeping an eye out for dangerous activity.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols through Halloween.

Halloween Crackdown Confirmed In New York

Police will be targeting impaired and reckless drivers across the Empire State.

“Responsible choices are key to ensuring that all New Yorkers have a safe and fun Halloween,” Hochul said. “If you’re planning to celebrate, plan to have a sober ride home. I thank the New York State Police and our local law enforcement for keeping our children, communities and celebrations safe and fun.”

Extra Sobriety Checkpoints, DWI Patrols in New York

New Yorkers can expect to see several sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.

Police will also be searching for drivers who are distracted or speeding.

Halloween is the Deadliest Day for Child Pedestrians Under the Age of 18

According to Hochul's office, Halloween is the deadliest Day for children and pedestrians under the age of 18. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Halloween is a particularly deadly night because of the number of drunk drivers and more kids walking outside.

In 2022, 72 people died in crashes on Halloween, nearly half were alcohol-related crashes.

“Halloween is meant to be a fun day, but it can turn deadly when someone makes the wrong choice to drink and drive. Drivers should exercise extreme caution and be mindful of extra pedestrian traffic as children and their parents will be out walking our streets. Together, we can work to make our roads safer for all who travel and walk them," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.

Halloween Crack Down Runs Until Nov. 1

The enforcement period started on Friday and ends on Nov. 1. During last year’s crackdown, police issued 32,866 citations and 1,182 drivers were arrested for impaired driving and 6,495 drivers were ticketed for speeding.

