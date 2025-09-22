Hudson Valley Murderer Connected To New York Killing Rampage
A Hudson Valley man just learned his fate after brutal New York murders only weeks apart.
A Sullivan County grand jury found a convicted killer guilty of another murder in the Hudson Valley
Sullivan County Man Found Guilty Of Murder
After a five-day trial, 27-year-old Jonte Wunner of Monticello was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I felony, Concealment of a Human Corpse, a Class E Felony, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E felony.
The jury determined that Wunner beat and shot 42-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Monticello to death at 20 Lakewood Avenue in the Village of Monticello on October 4, 2024.
Wunner also wrapped the dead body in a tarp and transported it to the Woodridge rail trail where he dumped the body.
"This was a deliberate, callous, and cold-blooded execution that stole a life from our community. The defendant thought he could evade responsibility, but today the People of Sullivan County made it clear: violence will not be tolerated and murders will face the full weight of the law," Sullivan County District Attorney Brian P. Conaty stated.
Guilty of Murder In Albany, New York
Wunner, has three prior felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions, including a murder.
On Oct. 20, 2024, 20 days after killing Rodriguez, Wunner fatally shot Mohammed Poquee inside the Ida Yarborough Apartments in Albany, New York.
In July, Wunner was sentenced in Albany County Court to 25 years to life in state prison. He faces another 33 years to life in prison for the Sullivan County murder, which can run consecutively to his prior Albany sentence.
