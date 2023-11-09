‘Dangerous Travel, Wintry Weather’ Expected In Upstate New York

Residents in Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley are told to prepare for "wintry weather" and "dangerous travel conditions."

Late Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul "urged New Yorkers to use caution" when driving Thursday morning in many parts of New York State.

North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital, and Mid-Hudson Could See "Wintry Weather"

A small out of snow, mixed with freezing rain and subsequent icy conditions are expected to impact Upstate New York for the Thursday morning commute as freezing rain and are forecast to impact portions of the state, according to Hochul's office.

"Several counties in the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital, and Mid-Hudson regions are expected to be impacted with wintry weather, especially in higher elevations," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

Wednesday night, as predicted, some parts of the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess County, experienced some light snow that changed to freezing rain.

Some parts of the region could see total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch, officials note.

Power Outages Possible

Winds could gust up to 35 mph late Thursday morning and afternoon, which could cause isolated power outages in some locations, Hochul's office notes.

“There is a chance of freezing rain and icy conditions starting early Thursday morning and could impact the morning commute in several places with dangerous travel conditions,” Hochul said. “While New Yorkers are no strangers to adverse weather, I urge anyone planning to travel to exercise caution and plan on a little extra time to get to where you are going. State agencies are prepared to assist local governments as needed throughout this winter weather event.”

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Berkshire, Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Schenectady, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Greene, Washington, Ulster, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, Berkshire

Many parts of Upstate New York, the Mid-Hudson and North Country are under a winter weather advisory.

Advisory are until late Thursday morning for most and until early in the afternoon in the counties in the North Country.

