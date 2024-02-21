New research has determined the most dangerous places in New York State to live or visit. At least one place from the Hudson Valley is on the list. Is your hometown listed?

While doing some research on murder crime rates in New York State, I stumbled upon a few lists that, unfortunately, highlight the "most dangerous" places to live in New York State.

Hudson Valley Post looked into reports on the "9 Most Dangerous Cities In New York (2024)," by House Grail and Movoto's "These Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places In New York" list.

Based on both lists, Hudson Valley Post determined the 11 most dangerous places in New York State.

The 11 Most Dangerous Places To Live, Visit Or Work In New York State

One place from the Hudson Valley made the list. See the full list below:

Buffalo; Rochester; Niagara Falls; Syracuse; Albany; Binghamton; Johnson City; Utica; Schenectady; Watertown, Newburgh Considered Most Dangerous

Sadly for anyone living in Buffalo; Rochester; Niagara Falls; Syracuse; Albany; Binghamton; Johnson City; Utica; Schenectady; Watertown; or Newburgh, you live in one of New York's most dangouers communities, according to the reports.

The lists were crafted based on murders, violent crimes, property crimes and more.

Buffalo was the landslide pick for New York's most dangerous places to live.

