‘Dangerous’ Man Arrested After Undercover Operation In Hudson Valley

An alleged drug dealer is facing charges after being arrested in Poughkeepsie.

Alleged Poughkeepsie, New York Drug Dealer Arrested

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force reports officials have been investigating "dangerous drug dealers" operating in or near Poughkeepsie Housing Authority facilities and throughout the City of Poughkeepsie.

On Thursday, 66-year-old Victor Smith was taken into the custody. The Poughkeepsie man was charged with:

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree with intent to sell, a Class B Felony

1 Count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree possessing 1/8 ounce or more of

narcotics, a Class C Felony.

Officials allege that Smith was selling cocaine to "vulnerable community members" out of the Phillip Allen Swartz Facility located at 378 Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

"The arrest and search warrant resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine which Mr. Smith had manufactured or 'cooked' inside the apartment for the purpose of selling," the

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force stated in a press release. "This investigation was started after members of the community reported this activity to the Drug Task Force."

What To Do If You See Drug Deals In Dutchess County

The Drug Task Force will continue to investigate the sale of narcotics and dangerous drugs in Dutchess County," officials add.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com A

