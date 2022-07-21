Dangerous Heat Forces New York Officials To Issue Warning

Some Hudson Valley residents are at an increased risk of a 911 emergency.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State.

"A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time," the National Weather Service states.

Heat Advisory Issued For Orange-Putnam-Rockland-Northern Westchester-Southern Westchester-Northwest Suffolk-Northeast Suffolk-Southwest Suffolk-Southeast Suffolk-Northern Nassau Southern Nassau

The National Weather Service out of New York City issued a heat advisory for Orange, Rockland, Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau counties until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in those counties, according to the National Weather Service.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, officials say. Heat indexes may remain in the low 90s on Friday, but may increase again this weekend along with hot temperatures," National Weather Service NYC states.

Heat Advisory Issued For Southern Saratoga-Eastern Albany-Western Rensselaer-Eastern Greene-Western Columbia-Eastern Columbia-Eastern Ulster-Western Dutchess-Eastern Dutchess

A heat advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday for Saratoga, Albany, Rensselear, Greene, Columbia, Ulster and Dutchess counties, the National Weather Service from Albany reports.

Heat index values of 95 to 99 degrees are expected.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur if precautions are not taken," the National Weather Service Albany states.

Tips To Beat The Heat in New York

Weather officials recommend you drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, under any circumstances.

"Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors," the National Weather Service adds.

If you have to work outside the National Weather Service suggests you take many rest breaks in the shade or the A-C to help avoid heat stroke.

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," National Weather Service adds.

