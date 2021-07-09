Cuomo Making Surprise ‘Announcement’ at LEGOLAND New York
Gov. Cuomo is heading to the Hudson Valley to make a surprise last-minute announcement at Legoland New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press team just announced Cuomo's public schedule for Friday, July 9 where Cuomo will be in Orange County and New York City.
"9:00 AM Governor Cuomo Makes an Announcement 1 LEGOLAND Boulevard Goshen, NY," the advisory states.
Reporters out of Albany are upset the press advisory was released an hour before the event, making it hard or impossible for many reporters to be at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.
"Advisory was released about an hour before the event. It would take Capitol press corps ~2 hours to get there from Albany," Spectrum News reporter Morgan McKay tweeted.
While it's unclear what "announcement" Cuomo will make in Goshen this morning, we expect it's to celebrate the official opening of the theme park.
After years of anticipation, LEGOLAND New York officially fully opens to the public today, Friday, July 9. Those who have visited the theme park during the preview period have only gotten to enjoy six of the seven lands. LEGOLAND Pirates Land which is described as the "park's most colorful and wet-tastic area" officially opens today.
We will monitor and report if Gov. Cuomo releases any more information about LEGOLAND New York.
Here's what Cuomo had to say at LEGOLAND and make sure to check out all you need to know about the Hudson Valley theme park below.
