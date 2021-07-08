Cuomo Confirms New York Hits Major COVID Milestone

As the battle with COVID continues across New York, Gov. Cuomo was happy to report the state hit a major COVID milestone.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 70 percent of all eligible New Yorkers, which includes New York State residents who are 12-years-old and older, have now received at least one vaccine dose, according to Cuomo's office.

On June 15, Governor Cuomo announced that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted immediately as 70 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination series.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"We continue to fight this virus by making sure every single eligible New Yorker gets vaccinated for COVID-19, and our state's ability to beat it for good depends on getting shots in arms," Cuomo said in a press release. "That's why New York State is offering incredible incentives to make sure we get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible and move our state into the future. I urge everyone who hasn't yet taken the shot to do so today—appointments, including walk-ins, are available at sites across the state."

Cuomo also announced the statewide 7-day average positivity rate is 0.58 percent.

Keep Scrolling:

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now