‘Creepy’ Abduction Attempt Reported At Popular New York Mall

A Hudson Valley resident is warning all about a fake roadblock that could lead to New York State residents getting abducted or robbed.

A Hudson Valley Post reader let us know about a scary situation that happened at the Palisades Mall.

The social media page Noel Orlando, which is based in New York State, recently shared some of the ABC story.

SAFETY IS OUR PRIORITY Creepy Man uses Traffic cones to rob people at Night!!#safety #exposed #driving #trending #viral #foryou," the post reads.

Possible Abduction Attempt At Palisades Center In West Nyack, New York

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A Hudson Valley Post reader saw the post and let us know about a similar situation that recently happened to her at the Palisades Center in West Nyack.

She tells us it happened at night at the Palisades Mall parking lot.

"Palisades Mall at night," she told Hudson Valley Post. "I was under a bridge and the guy made it look like he was broken down. There were lights all around except that spot."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Thankfully, after seeing a man near the apparent self-made roadblock she trusted her instincts and didn't stop to help.

"I got a bad vibe. He can call the cops if he needs help or AAA. I trust my instincts," she added.

Read More: ‘Giant Horror Plant’ That Causes Blindness, Nasty Burns Returns To New York

It's unclear what the man's intentions were.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.