COVID Exposure at Orange County DMV

The Orange County Health Department is informing residents that if they worked at or visited the Orange County Department of Motor Vehicles, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Orange County Department of Motor Vehicles is located at 12 King Street in Middletown is where the possible exposure occurred. If you worked or visited the DMV between January 1 and January 8 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Health Commissioner is recommending that if you were at the DMV in Middletown during that time frame, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Orange County Health Commissioner, Dr. Irina Gelman, is advising residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure, due to a persistent increase in newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases throughout the county. If you become ill. stay home and manage your symptoms. For those who are suffering from severe symptoms, contact your medical provider to discuss a plan of care.

The Health Commissioner continued to state that the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to adhere to the proper safety measures including, wearing a mask, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, and practicing basic personal hygiene. As always, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, and refrain from touching your face.

If you happen to feel ill, contact your healthcare provider first, before showing up at the office or emergency room. Always call before going to any health care facility. For information about COVID-19, you can visit the Orange County website.