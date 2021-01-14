You had one job. Was it that difficult? Well, a couple of bumbling alleged drug smugglers might want to remember their haul next time. It's generally not a good idea to leave your entire stash in a rental car. Now, two men from the state of New York are in some deep trouble, after police say they returned to the airport to pick up the drugs they had forgotten in their rental car.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called by a rental car company and told that there was a stash of drugs in a car that had been returned to their business. News 10 reports that an Albany man and a Schenectady man had actually gone back to the rental car place, which was near Albany International Airport, to pick up their cargo. They didn't get far. The NY Post says that officials quickly found the two men. Police say one of the men is now facing ten separate drug possession charges.

It goes without saying, that some people might want to be more careful where they keep their illegal drugs. Recently, CBS reported that a man was pulled over in the Capitol Region, and was said to have allegedly been hiding individually wrapped packs of cocaine and fentanyl in a plastic soda cup that he picked up at White Castle.

Then, there was the guy who was allegedly hiding coke in a box of Lucky Charms. In October 2020, a stop on the NY State Thruway turned into an unexpected find, as police say they discovered five pounds of cocaine stored inside two separate boxes of Lucky Charms cereal in the suspect's vehicle. Whoops. Guess they're really always after me Lucky Charms?