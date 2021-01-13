Baseball stadiums are stepping up to the plate to fight COVID-19.

As more people in New York State become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, more places will be turned into mass vaccination sites. CBS Sports reports that two Major League Baseball stadiums in New York will become vaccine sites later this month. These stadiums join others across the country that will be used to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS Sports reports that Citi Field, where the New York Mets baseball team play, will become a COVID-19 vaccine site starting January 25. This will be operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and estimates to vaccinate as many as 7,000 New Yorkers a week. Citi Field is located in Queens of New York City.

In addition to Citi Field, Yankee Stadium is in the final stages to become a mass COVID-19 vaccine site. CNN reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan to use Yankee Stadium, as a vaccination site. NJ.com reports that a Yankee spokesperson told them that the New York Yankees reached out several months ago to New York State and New York City to offer the stadium as a potential host for vaccination administration.

Currently, New York State is in Phase 1b of administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is currently eligible for those who are 65 and older, people who are home care workers, hospice workers, and nursing homes workers, and other congregate setting workers who have yet to receive a vaccine through the federal nursing home vaccination program. You can determine if you are eligible for the COVID vaccine here.