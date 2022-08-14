Masks and COVID-19 tests are now required for anyone visiting an incarcerated individual at a prison in New York State. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision quietly updated its COVID-19 policy. Updated about a month ago, the new policy says,

For purposes of visitation, since social distancing is very difficult to maintain, we will reinstitute a mask requirement beginning with visitation commencing on July 13, 2022. This requirement will be in addition to the protocol for visitors to test negative prior to visiting. The Department will continue to provide an at-home test kit to all visitors. Those visiting in an outdoor visiting area, will be permitted to remove their mask.

Covid Cases Rise Again Across Much Of The Nation

The department says it will provide home COVID-19 tests to all visitors since a negative test must be provided for visitation. It's unclear how visitors are supposed to get the tests or how long before they visit they will get a test. The department will stop temperature checks,

With this change, we will also discontinue the entrance health screening/temperature check and will return to normal visiting capacity/procedures. However, we will continue to provide an at-home test kit to all visitors and require that they test negative prior to being allowed to visit.

Family members who are visiting an incarcerated individual through the Family Reunion Program must be vaccinated,

All approved FRP participants, age 5 and older, must be fully vaccinated to participate. All participants over the age of 5 must provide a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a screen shot of their vaccination record via the NYS Excelsior App, documenting that they are fully vaccinated. Family members can either print the screen shot from the Excelsior App, which proves they have been fully vaccinated, or make a copy of the Official Vaccination Record Card. Documentation can either be e-mailed to the FRP Offender Rehabilitation Coordinator (ORC) at Facilityname.FRP@doccs.ny.gov, or it can be mailed to the attention of the FRP ORC at the facility where they are participating in the program.

