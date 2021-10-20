Countless Immigrants Secretly Flown to Hudson Valley, New York

Over 2,000 immigrants are reportedly being secretly flown from Mexico to the Hudson Valley.

In August, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who's a Republican candidate for New York State Governor, claimed undocumented immigrants are being flown from the southern border to Westchester County airport.

"Hundreds of undocumented immigrants from the crisis at the southern border are being flown into Westchester County Airport each of the past several nights, including last night," Astorino wrote on Facebook. "Why was this a secret? Where are they being resettled? Who is paying? Have they been tested for COVID?"

Astorino later claimed this has been happening since April.

"I’m now told the flights have been happening since April. Smaller then. Bigger now. 737s daily," Astorino said. Being secretive makes it worse. I don’t blame the individuals I blame the federal government for not fixing our broken immigration system and securing the southern border. And I blame our state and local elected officials for either not demanding answers for us or knowing the answers and not telling us or lying to us. We need answers."

Westchester County Executive George Latimer confirmed the flights.

"We were made aware of private flights arriving at the Westchester Airport late at night, disembarking passengers who were transferred to buses, driven to off-site destinations. The County government - nor the State or local governments - was not informed of this operation in advance nor asked or given right of approval of this operation," Latimer said.

Latimer added he's been told the people on the flights have been vaccinated, if old enough for a vaccine, and all CDC COVID protocols are being followed. After landing in the Hudson Valley the people are taken by bus to Health and Human Services designated locations.

The New York Post reports migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico are still being secretly flown into the Hudson Valley.

The New York Post believes over 2,000 underage migrants have secretly landed at the Westchester County Airport since early August.

After landing in the Hudson Valley the passengers are reportedly bused to spots like Newburgh, New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The White House says the flights only carry children and young adults.

"It is our legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be swiftly unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor," the US Department of Health and Human Services stated.

However, Astorino says White House officials are lying.

He says he noticed men getting off planes in Westchester County. He also shared a video, seen below, of what he says are "undocumented adult immigrants at the Costco in Port Chester."

"That’s not true. I’ve seen it with my own eyes," Astorino said on Tuesday. "In August, I saw one flight exiting passengers that were mostly adult men. And this is a recent video of buses from the airport dropping off undocumented adult immigrants at the Costco in Port Chester. How many children do you see?"

