A Hudson Valley politician who's running for Governor claims hundreds of undocumented immigrants have been secretly flown from the border to the Hudson Valley for months.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who's a Republican candidate for New York State Governor, claims undocumented immigrants are being flown from the southern border to Westchester County airport.

"Hundreds of undocumented immigrants from the crisis at the southern border are being flown into Westchester County Airport each of the past several nights, including last night," Astorino wrote on Facebook. "Why was this a secret? Where are they being resettled? Who is paying? Have they been tested for COVID?"

Astorino held a press conference about the situation on Monday and claimed this has been happening since April.

"I’m now told the flights have been happening since April. Smaller then. Bigger now. 737s daily," Astorino said. Being secretive makes it worse. I don’t blame the individuals I blame the federal government for not fixing our broken immigration system and securing the southern border. And I blame our state and local elected officials for either not demanding answers for us or knowing the answers and not telling us or lying to us. We need answers."

Westchester County Executive George Latimer confirmed the flights.

"A few days ago we were made aware of private flights arriving at the Westchester Airport late at night, disembarking passengers who were transferred to buses, driven to off-site destinations. The County government - nor the State or local governments - was not informed of this operation in advance nor asked or given right of approval of this operation," Latimer said.

Latimer added he's been told the people on the flights have been vaccinated, if old enough for a vaccine, and all CDC COVID protocols are being followed. After landing in the Hudson Valley the people are taken by bus to Health and Human Services designated locations. :

