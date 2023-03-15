Could New York State Put A Ban On Gas Grills?

The plows are still moving snow and the cold weather is not letting up around New York State and the Northeast. Winter seems to have shifted its duration and settles in later these days. Most of February was decent and March has been very winter like!

Get our free mobile app

Spring officially arrives next week and hopefully the weather will start to cooperate. Many around New York are starting to feel cabin fever set in and can't wait to get outside and have some fun!

But when summer does arrive, you probably will want to have some family and friends over for a bbq. Here in New York State, what is the future of that grill? We have all heard that there will be a ban in place that puts restrictions of appliances and heaters that run on fossil fuels. New construction will not have any gas lines put in and your current appliances will have to be swapped out eventually to all electric.

loading...

SAY GOODBYE TO PROPANE FOR YOUR GRILL?

In California, there are similar bans being put in place. In an effort to go green and energy efficient, California will also be putting a ban on SINGLE USE PROPANE tanks!

So, as part of wide-ranging update and expansion of its recycling and waste management regulations, California SB1256 has banned the sale of single-use propane cylinders in the state, effective January 1, 2028.

SEE ALSO: Unexpected Ban at CIA in Hyde Park Startles Students

Can You Legally Shoot Geese In Spring In New York?