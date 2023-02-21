Unexpected New Ban at Hyde Park’s CIA Startles Students

Aspiring chefs studying at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park, NY received a startling email last week. The message, explaining an upcoming campus ban, gave students only a few days to comply with the new policy.

The latest rules follow safety recommendations surrounding a new and popular form of transportation. The communication spurred a debate on what safety-related rules are necessary, and which ignore the greater needs of students.

Electric Vehicle Ban at CIA in Hyde Park, NY

"Dear students", the message began, "due to the significant fire hazard associated with lithium-ion batteries, the use and storage of e-vehicles and charging devices are prohibited on campus effective February 17th." Some pointed out that not only are these vehicles many student's only form of transportation but that the timeline to adhere to the new policy seemed unreasonably short.

Student Resistance to Electric Vehicle Ban at CIA New York

"I am a student at the CIA... my only transportation [is] a OneWheel (an e-skateboard)… I don’t know if the decision is well thought out but at least to me, I disagree especially during the mid-semester. Why not at least wait till the spring break when everyone is having a break and then remove it?" said one undergrad.

Many jumped to their defense and offered several solutions.

Hyde Park, NY Community Reacts to CIA E-Vehicle Campus Ban

"Interesting, with everybody pushing to go to electric powered vehicles of all types, that a college would understand the risk involved, and bar them from the campus grounds," mused another interested party. Still, others had no sympathy for the impacted students and had some choice words for those complaining.

"[You're] not in Cali anymore! Stop pushing your agendas here. Buy a GAS powered scooter or take the bus", said one Hyde Park resident. "It's a safety hazard! You can defy the order and look for a new college to attend... Mercy me, this isn't about you and your scooter! Good Luck!", added another.

Students unable to immediately remove their battery-powered vehicles are asked to drop them off at a designated "safe storage" location on campus, where they can be kept until April 14th, which is the end of the CIA's Spring semester.

