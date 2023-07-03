Costco Makes Major Change That Upsets New York State Shoppers
Be very careful the next time you shop at Costco.
Costco is cracking down on illegal shoppers.
Costco Puts End To Illegal Shopping In New York State
The wholesale retail giant is hoping to end members sharing their membership cards with others.
"We don't feel it's right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," Costco said in a statement.
The Costco membership card is non-transferable, Costco states on its website.
Each card member is allowed to bring up to two guests with them during each visit. If you’re the Primary Member or Account Manager, you can assign your free household card to one other person in your home, the company reports.
Changes Confirmed At All Costco Locations In New York State
Costco has 19 warehouses across New York State including in:
Brooklyn
Commack
Holbrook
Lawrence
Manhattan
Melville
Nanuet
Nesconset
New Rochelle
Oceanside
Port Chester
Queens
Rego Park
Riverhead
Rochester NY
Staten Island
Syracuse
Westbury
Yonkers
Costco has about 66,000 paid members and 119,000 cardholders, according to CBS. The company says its membership cards play a huge role in the store's ability to offer low prices to customers.