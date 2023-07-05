America’s Most Affordable Small Town Is in Upstate New York

When people think about affordable living, New York doesn’t usually jump to the top of their heads, but one small town in Upstate New York has been named the most affordable small town in the United States where a person would actually want to live.

Cortland, a picturesque small town nestled in Upstate New York, has recently earned a distinguished title - the most affordable small town in the United States. According to a recent article by Realtor.com, Cortland boasts a desirable quality of life in addition to being budget-friendly.

The Realtor.com ranking was based on several factors including housing affordability, cost of living, access to amenities, and crime rates. Cortland is known for its stunning natural scenery, thriving local economy, and welcoming community, and checked all the right boxes with Realtor.com.

The report says that homebuyers and renters alike can find a range of affordable housing options in Cortland, including charming historic homes and modern apartments. Additionally, the town offers low utility costs, making it even easier to stretch a budget.

Beyond its affordability, Cortland also offers a wide array of amenities and local attractions that enhance its quality of life. Residents can enjoy outdoor recreation activities, including hiking, biking, and skiing, in nearby state parks such as the Greek Peak Mountain Resort. The town also has a vibrant arts and culture scene with several galleries, museums, and a lively music scene.

Whether you're looking for a warm community, stunning natural scenery, or a more affordable lifestyle, Cortland offers it all.

