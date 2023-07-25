Cops Investigate Report Of ‘Active Shooter’ Inside Poughkeepsie Galleria

Many on social media were worried following a report of an "active shooter" inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

On Monday around 4:40 p.m., Hudson Valley Post was sent a screenshot of a scary Facebook post that indicated there was a report of an active shooter inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Report Of Shooter At Poughkeepsie Galleria

"Poughkeepsie, REPORT OF ACTIVE SHOOTER in Poughkeepsie Galleria," the post read on the Dutchess County scanner feed Facebook group.

The post was quickly deleted. Indicating the report was false.

Another post in the Dutchess County scanner feed Facebook group helped settle down worried residents.

"It seems as if there is some suspicious information about the mall, I had the mall security channel on after I came across the post someone had made, sounded like business as usual on the security channel, I then heard security ask their dispatch “why PD was at the Mall, they said “someone had made a call for police assistance but didn’t know who” That is all the information that I have," Ryan Kallmeyer stated.

Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Investigate

The Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department was tipped off about the Facebook post and rushed to the Poughkeepsie Galleria to investigate.

Thankfully, police were able to confirm the report was "FALSE."

"The report that there is an active shooter at the Poughkeepsie Galleria is FALSE. Our officers have checked the area and everything is secure," Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated on Facebook.

It's unclear what prompted the initial post about the report of an active shooter.

