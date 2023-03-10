Actor, ‘Lifetime Learner’ Stole From Upstate New York Diner, Cops
An actor who admits he's been fired from every acting job is accused of stealing from a diner in the Hudson Valley.
The Ulster Police Department recently announced the arrest of two men accused of stealing cooking oil from a diner in Ulster County.
Cooking Oil Stolen From Michael's Diner In Kingston, New York
The stolen cooking oil was estimated to exceed $1,000, police say. It was found in a storage container owned by Buffalo Biodiesel.
Cooking oil is considered very valuable because the demand for grease has increased on the black market as the United States searches for more renewable fuel.
Men From Liberty, Jeffersonville Arrested In Ulster County
Oscar Guardado, 30, of Liberty, New York and 39-year-old Forbes W. March of Jeffersonville, New York were both arrested.
Both were charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony. Both were released to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Former Actor Who Owns Upstate New York Business Arrested
Forbes March is a former actor who now owns New York Firewood in Jeffersonville, New York, according to his Linkedin.
"I used to be an actor. I was hired and fired from every soap in New York City," March says in a video about his business. "The role that had the most success was a character on 'One Life to Live' named Nash."
New York Firewood delivers to Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Westchester, Bronx, Queens, Richmond and Nassau counties according to the company's website.
March calls himself an "entrepreneur," and "lifetime learner" on Linkedin.