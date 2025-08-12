Popular Cookies Sold Across New York Recalled Over Scary Find
Cookies you have inside your New York home might be contaminated with a "foreign material."
Popular cookies sold at Target stores across New York have been recalled.
Target Cookies Sold In New York Recalled
The FDA announced a recall of Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies sold at Target stores in New York and 20 other states.
The Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies asr also sold at retail stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, North Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont.
In total, 803 cases are being recalled.
Cookies Sold In New York May Be Laced With Wood
According to the FDA, the cookies were recalled over the potential for a "foreign material" contamination. The FDA mentioned "wood" as the foreign material.
Reports say wood chips were found inside some cookies, prompting the recall.
The recall includes the Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies that are sold in a 10-count, Net Wt 13.5 oz. The UPC is 85239-41250.
Best by dates may vary as they are applied by the retailer when removed from the freezer, the FDA notes.
The FDA labeled this recall as a "Class II recall":
According to the FDA, these recalls "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
