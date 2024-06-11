Cookie Products Sold In New York May Cause ‘Fatal Infections’

Nearly 30,000 cases of cookie products shipped to New York State are under a dangerous recall.

Rise Baking Company, doing business as South Coast Baking, is recalling nearly 30,000 cases of cookie dough sold in a number of states, including New York.

Cookie Dough Recall In New York

According to the FDA, the recalled products are come from Springdale, Arizona but were shipped to California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Georgia.

The following products are recalled, according to the FDA.

Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough, Net Wt. 33lb (14.97kg)

Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk, Net Wt. 14.85lb (6.74kg),

Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie, Net Wt. 41.25 lb (18.71kg),

Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk, Net Wt. 37.5 lb (17.01 kg)

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie, Net Wt. 16.87 lb (7.65 kg), 600/0.45 oz dough pucks/case

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

In total 29,019 cases are under the "Class II" recall. A Class II recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Potential Salmonella Contamination In Cookie Dough Sold In New York State

The products are recalled because of the "the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella." according to the FDA.

Salmonella is an organism "that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

