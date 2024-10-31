Consumer Alert: New York State Cracking Down On These Guns

New York officials are asking for the public's help as they crack down on certain guns.

New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert about realistic-looking toy guns.

Consumer Alert In New York State

Halloween gave James the perfect opportunity to remind New Yorkers, New York businesses and online retailers "that they cannot sell realistic-looking toy guns."

“Realistic-looking toy guns have led to tragedies in our communities, and that is why they are banned in New York,” James stated. “Toy guns sold in New York should look exactly like a toy – brightly colored or completely translucent – to avoid being mistaken for a real weapon that can cause serious harm.

Example Of An Illegal Toy Gun Sold In New York

It's against the law in New York to sell toy guns that are black, dark blue, silver, or aluminum-colored and look like a real gun.

"Retailers selling realistic-looking toy guns as part of a costume are not making Halloween fun, they are violating the law. I urge parents to stay vigilant of realistic-looking toy guns, and I ask all New Yorkers who see a retailer selling realistic-looking toy guns online or in stores to contact my office," James adds.

Example Of Legal Toy Gun In New York

Attorney General James urges consumers who see realistic-looking guns sold in stores or online with shipping to New York to contact her office by filing an online complaint.

CLICK HERE to file a complaint.

New York retailers that illegally sell realistic-looking toy guns in New York face a fined of up to $1,000 per violation.

