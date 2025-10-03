New York Faces Double Whammy As Common Cold Hits 3-Year High

New York is facing a double whammy; common cold cases are at a 3-year high just as flu season kicks off.

The common cold is back and hitting harder than it has in years, as cases of the common cold continue to rise across the country.

Cases Of Common Cold Reach 3 Year High

CDC on Unsplash CDC on Unsplash loading...

According to the CDC's latest data, cases of common cold viruses are at the highest levels since 2022.

CDC data shows about 31 percent of weekly tests are coming back positive for rhinovirus and enterovirus.

Symptoms Of the Common Cold

unomat unomat loading...

Symptoms of the common cold include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Sore throat

Cough

Sneezing.

Headache

Body aches

Low-grade fever

Chills

Nasal congestion

Loss of appetite

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Health experts say that symptoms like cough, sore throat, and fever should be taken seriously. You should call a doctor if symptoms don't ease up in four or five days.

Double Whammy With Flu Season Starting

GeorgeRudy GeorgeRudy loading...

As flu season ramps up, doctors warn we could be staring down a double whammy.

Top health officials fear this could set the stage for a rough flu season as the weather shifts and kids remain packed in their classrooms.

Experts say the best defense is simple: rest, fluids, handwashing, and yes, getting your flu and COVID shots.

Keep Reading:

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.