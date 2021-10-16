Comedian Bill Burr to Perform at Bethel Woods

We could all use a little laugh, right? And there's nothing better than catching a show at Bethel Woods.

Stand Up Comedian Bill Burr is heading to the Hudson Valley. When you think of shows at Bethel Woods, you're probably thinking of one of your favorite classic rock artists taking the stage or a big named country act rolling up to the original site of Woodstock.

In recent years, comedians have been taking advantage of the beautiful Sullivan County venue. In years past huge names in the comedy world like Kevin Hart and Adam Sandler performed at Bethel Woods and back in September of 2021, John Mulaney made a stop at the outdoor venue.

The latest comedian to book Bethel is Bill Bur. You may recognize Bur from his stand-up specials like Paper Tiger, his All Things Comedy podcast (Monday Morning Podcast), and shows like AMC's Breaking Bad and F is For Family on Netflix.

Burr announced earlier this week that he's hitting the road in 2022 and making the stop at Bethel Woods on June 17th. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Thursday, October 14th at 10 pm.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 15th at 10 am. Burr will be making several stops across New York and New Jersey. He'll be performing in Homedel, NJ June 18th, 2022, Forest Hills NY on August 10th, 2022 and Saratoga Springs on August 22nd, 2022.

To purchase your tickets visit BillBurr.com/tour or visit Ticketmaster.com for more event information.

