Witches on Paddle Boards Taking Over Sleepy Hollow, New York

Ever see a witch on a paddle board?

Us either, that is until now. The celebration of everything Halloween in the month of October is going strong all across the Hudson Valley. There are so many events taking place, from "trunk-or-treats" to haunted attractions, just about something for everyone including witches. Not your everyday, run-of-the-mill witches', we're talking witches' that can paddle board.

Leave it to the folks in Sleepy Hollow to come with yet another way to celebrate. Sleepy Hollow made famous as the setting of Washington Irving’s "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and of course the Headless Horseman are back again this year to make witches on paddle boards the new Halloween thing to do.

According to River Towns SUP Yoga website, the SUP Witches & the Legend of Sleepy Hollow Event is set for this Saturday, October 16th and will be just like it sounds. Witches riding paddle boards on the Hudson River. The witches will travel along the shoreline of historic Sleepy Hollow and there are a couple of ways you can get in on the fun.

If you would like to join the witches' on the water and get paddling, you'll need to register here. Its FREE to do, but all paddlers need to be in costume and have some experience in paddling. They will also need to have their own equipment and if paddling isn't your thing, you can watch and cheer the witches on from the Riverwalk.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday October 16th with everyone gathering at Horan’s Landing Waterfront Park at 57 River Street, Sleepy Hollow, right before the launch to hear The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Check in and storytelling at 4:30, launch at 5pm. The event should end around 6:30 p.m.

13 of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Locations to Explore this Fall The Hudson Valley is rich with haunted history. Here are some of the most, allegedly, haunted buildings and locations across the Hudson Valley.