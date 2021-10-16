Ulster County Sheriff Figueroa announces details about the county's snowmobile safety course.

As we prepare for a great winter in the Hudson Valley, many folks are getting their snowmobiles ready for some fresh snow. No word on when we can expect the first snow of the year but if you know anyone that rides snowmobiles, you can never have your "sled" ready too early!

To get everyone ready, the Ulster County Sheriffs Office is set to sponsor a New York State Young Operators and Adult Certification Course for snowmobiles. If you have kids between the ages of 10 and 17, New York State requires this course for them to be allowed to ride a snowmobile.

The safety course is being offered for FREE on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at the Tillson Firehouse, located at 5 Tillson Rd, Tillson, New York, and according to the Sherriff's Facebook page is being offered to instruct young snowmobile riders in proper riding habits, safety equipment, and laws and rules of the trail. The course is also available to any adults that would like to brush up on safety.

This course is part of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office youth-oriented training that hopes to make recreational sports safer for all involved. All snowmobile training will be done by certified instructors that have more than 60 years of combined experience snowmobiling in both the United States and Canada.

If you or someone you know might be interested in signing up for the course, please contact the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office at (845) 340-3803. If you have a child that would like to take the course, a parent or guardian must accompany their child at the beginning of class to sign a state-required permission form and complete a COVID questionnaire. Pizza and soda will be provided for all participants free of charge.

The safety course is being co-sponsored this year by TT Trailblazers Snowmobile Club of Rosendale and the Tillson Fire Department. Donations have also been made by Antonio’s Pizzeria of Rosendale, the Hannaford Store of Kingston, and Fred Jente Acupuncture of Stone Ridge.

Ulster County Boy Gets Birthday Surprise from Area Police Officers 4 year-old Ryker gets a once in a lifetime birthday surprise from Ulster County police officers.

Your First Look at LEGOLAND New York's Brick Or Treat Weekends LEGOLAND New York has launched their most popular event yet, which is not sold out for most of October. The Rainier Family was lucky enough to snag tickets for opening weekend and posted some fun-looking video footage on their YouTube channel. Here's what you can expect if you're able to attend .