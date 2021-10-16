Where to Get Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs in the Hudson Valley

Back in 2020, when we were all stuck at home, we found ways to keep ourselves occupied. That includes coming up with fun concoctions in the kitchen.

The beginning of COVID lockdown was all about the banana bread, but by the fall of 2020 we got super creative. The hottest recipe on the town was Hot Cocoa Bombs. The interactive, confection creation took the US by storm.

If you were looking for sphere molds in November, you were too late.

With that being said, many grocery store outlets caught on and came out with their own hot cocoa bombs. As the weather begins to change and that crisp in the air gets a little colder, why not sit down with a hot cup of hot cocoa?

Sam's Clubs locations are now selling Halloween-themed Hot Cocoa Bombs just in time for spooky season. According to BestProducts.com the Halloween hot cocoa bombs are "wrapped in orange, black, purple, or green foil, and they come in an orange box decorated with witch and spider web designs. The balls are made of milk chocolate, and they’re filled with mini marshmallows. "

In each box you'll get 16 cocoa bombs, the perfect amount of hot cocoa to help you navigate through scary movies, carving pumpkins and apple picking adventures around the Hudson Valley.

There are Sam's Club locations across the Valley in Fishkill, Middletown and Kingston.

The Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs run you about $17. If you're feeling adventurous and crafty, give homemade hot cocoa bombs a try. Take a look at the step by step instructions below:

Homemade Hot Cocoa Bomb Recipe

