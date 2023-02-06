Saturday, February 4th, was one of the coldest days on record in New York State. Trees froze solid, the ground cracked with "ice quakes", and even a few minutes outdoors could have your skin showing the first signs of developing frostbite. But how cold did it actually get?

The Hudson Valley was a frozen tundra this weekend, with temperatures dropping down to 0 degrees in Newburgh, NY and a reported -1 degrees in Beacon, NY. That's without the windchill, of course. With the "feels like" temperature as low as -19 on Saturday morning, it felt like it couldn't get any colder. Not true. The real frigid temperatures were just a few hours upstate.

Record Low Temperatures on Whiteface Mountain in New York

All eyes were on Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks this weekend when a new record temperature was recorded on its summit. Wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour aided in the frigid record that approached -100 degrees. From the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center (ASRC) Whiteface Mountain Field Station:

Temperature at the summit is slowly starting to moderate after setting a new record low last night of -40 degrees F with a 60 MPH wind speed resulting in a Wind Chill of -91 degrees F! The previous record low at the station was -38.9F.

The ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station

The mountain's weather center, roughly 140 miles north of Albany, NY, conducts research projects ranging from studying "atmospheric aerosols" to temperature tracking. But what about the coldest temperature this weekend in the entire country?

Coldest Temperatures in the Northeast

The coldest temperatures recorded this weekend were (maybe unsurprisingly) on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. What is surprising, is how close the temperature was to that of Whiteface Mountain. Mount Washington registered a temperature low of -45º with a windchill of -105º.

