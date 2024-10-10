Cold Case: Children, Parents Murdered In Upstate New York

Over 10 years after four murders, New York State Police is still searching for the killer. Can you help?

Tuesday, Oct. 8, marked the 10 year anniversary of a Guilderland quadruple homicide

Guilderland, New York Quadruple Homicide Still Under Investigation

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

"State Police continue to investigate the murder of the Chen family ten years after the tragedy," New York State Police wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

On October 8, 2014, New York State Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies from the Capital Region responded to a home on Western Avenue in Guilderland, New York.

Police made a shocking discovery inside.

"Inside the home, police located seven-year-old Eddy Chen, ten-year-old Anthony Chen, and their parents, Hai Yan Li and Jin Feng Chen, brutally murdered," New York State Police said.

New York State Police Need Help After Capital Region Family "Brutally Murdered"

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov or call 518-457-6811.

"The State Police Troop G Major Crimes Unit and SP New Scotland have concentrated on solving this crime and continue asking for the public’s assistance," police added.

