‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Romantic Rival Kills Dad In Hudson Valley

Domestic violence led to a "cold-blooded murder" of a romantic rival in the Hudson Valley.

A man has been sentenced in the Hudson Valley for killing the father of his ex-girlfriend's child

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Bronx man was sentenced to 25 years to life for the 2021 Yonkers murder of Pennsylvania resident Shaun Hutchinson, a former partner of his ex-girlfriend, in the Hudson Valley

Bronx Man Sentenced For Westchester County, New York Murder

Google Google loading...

In late April, following a two-week trial, Alexis Rose, 37, was found guilty of murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal contempt in the first degree, all felonies

On March 15, 2021, at approximately 8:57 p.m., Rose violated an order of protection and showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home in Yonkers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

At the same time, Shaun Hutchinson, 41, was leaving Rose's ex-girlfriend's home. Hutchinson has a child with Rose's ex-girlfriend.

Domestic Violence Murder In Yonkers, New York

Google Google loading...

After a verbal altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Rose removed a 9mm semi-automatic gun from his waistband and shot Hutchinson multiple times before fleeing. Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The intersection of domestic violence and gun violence can have devastating consequences. Not only did a victim have his life taken from him, but the defendant’s obsessive control and psychological manipulation will cause lasting trauma to the woman who witnessed this cold-blooded murder of her child’s father," DA Roach said.

Rose was arrested a few hours after the murder at his home in the Bronx.

Google Google loading...

Inside his home police found an empty box of ammunition, packages and invoices for 9mm firearm parts, gun cleaning kits and gun paraphernalia.

"The investigation also determined that, prior to the murder, the defendant’s escalating conduct involved calling and texting his ex-girlfriend from several different phone numbers, in violation of an order of protection," the Westchester County DA's office states.

Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away New York State is home to about 70 species of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes occasionally they can transmit disease. According to New York State Of Health , some mosquito species have the potential to transmit disease-causing viruses, should those viruses be present in New York.

How do you keep these dangerous creepy crawlies away from you and your yard? Well, you could spend a small fortune on citronella candles all summer long. Or you can plant some of these 11 plant varieties around your garden or yard:

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing