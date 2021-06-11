Closed Hudson Valley Retail Store to Reopen at Former Restaurant

A company with one of the "largest number of retail outlets in the United States" is going to open up a new location after closing down a nearby store.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Barnes & Noble location at 1177 Ulster Avenue in Kingston has officially closed for good in April.

"The booksellers of BN Kingston would like to thank our friends, followers and loyal customers for the outpouring of concern for our team. It means the world to us! It is true that we will be leaving our current location as our landlord has chosen another tenant," Barnes & Noble (Kingston, NY) wrote on Facebook when news of the closing first broke.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Burlington Coat Factory is moving into the Barnes & Noble location. Barnes & Noble officials didn't want to close the Kingston location and hoped to find a new spot.

"Please know that we wish to remain a part of this wonderful community and we are actively seeking a new store location in Kingston," Barnes & Noble (Kingston, NY) wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, Town of Ulster Supervisor James Quigley confirmed to Hudson Valley Post that Barnes & Noble will open up a new location across the street from the closed down Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble plans to renovate the former Olive Garden at Kings Mall on Ulster Avenue. Olive Garden closed down in Kingston in early 2020.

"They have obtained a Building Permit to build out the improvements to reopen in the old Olive Garden Space in the King’s Mall," Quigley told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

An opening date hasn't been set.

Keep Reading:

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.