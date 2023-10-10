Clorox Shortage Again In New York State, Not COVID Related
It's "déjà vu all over again!" Officials are concerned about another Clorox shortage in New York State.
You probably remember during the peak of the COVID pandemic how hard it was to find any disinfecting wipes. I remember any time my mom stumbled upon some at the store, she'd make sure to drop some off at my house.
Well, officials confirmed another Clorox shortage, however, this time the COVID pandemic isn't to blame.
Clorox Shortage Again In New York State
Cyberattack Contained But Clorox Shortage Reported, Clorox Expects Large Decline In Sales
This week, the company warned investors its third-quarter sales and profits took a major hit because of a cyberattack.
The bleach and cleaning products company said on Wednesday it expects a nearly 30 percent drop in net sales and a decline in its stock price by close to 75 percent.
