Clearance Sale At Historic Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
Many customers were disappointed the oldest family-owned restaurant in one local town closed down. Now you can own a part of the eatery.
In late October, River Station, the oldest family-owned restaurant in Poughkeepsie closed after nearly 50 years in business.
Hudson Valley Post previously reported the owner of The River Station Restaurant confirmed Poughkeepsie's oldest family-owned restaurant and catering business would close its doors by the end of October.
"With great sadness, I write, who would have thought that after 41 years back when we first started in 1982 this is where we would end," the Kihlmire Family wrote on Facebook.
October 29 was the Dutchess County waterfront eatery's last day in business.
"When my father Cliffy opened this restaurant, he did it for his family, his friends & his community. Everyone hopes, but no one expects a restaurant to last as long as River Station has and for that we know we fulfilled Cliffy’s dream. We will be forever thankful," River Station stated on Facebook.
Clearance Sale Announced At River Station
This week, owners of the eatery announced a "clearance" sale on restaurant equipment.
"Everything must go in December!," the Facebook post states.
Restaurant equipment, furniture, "tons and tons" of small wares, glassware, an espresso machine and bar equipment like taps, chiller and gauges are all for sale.
Some outdoor tables and chairs are also available.
Officials already sold an ice machine, slicer, three-door sandwich prep and a mixer
Anyone interested in any item is encouraged to email kkinpotown@gmail.com.
