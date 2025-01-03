Chocolate Candy Bars Sold In New York Stores May Kill

Chocolate candy bars sold across New York State have been recalled.

The FDA confirmed chocolate candy bars sold in New York are under a serious recall.

Chocolate Candy Bars Recalled In New York

Gardners Candies of Tyrone, PA is recalling its 1.25-ounce packages of Gardners Candies brand Cappuccino Meltaway Bars.

The recall was issued because the chocolate bars might contain undeclared tree nuts, cashews.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

"Consumers who have purchased 1.25 oz. packages of Cappuccino Meltaway Bars or Meltaway Treat Boxes are urged to call the Gardners Candies corporate office for a replacement," the FDA adds.

Sold Nationwide

The recalled products were distributed nationwide starting on Sept. 1, 2024 and sold at retail stores and mail orders.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the tree nut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes," the recall notice adds.

According to the recall notice, production of the product has been suspended and no illnesses have been reported.

